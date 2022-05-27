Nicole Scherzinger's Dating History: From TV Personalities To Musicians And Athletes

Nicole Scherzinger has been in the entertainment business for more than two decades and in that time, she’s had quite a few relationships. The 43-year-old reality TV judge and former Pussycat Doll seems to have a thing for athletes, too – her current boyfriend used to be a rugby player and some of her exes included a tennis player, a soccer player, and a race car driver. Of course, being a singer, it makes sense that she’s dated some musicians as well.

Who are these men that Scherzinger has romanced? Scroll to find out.