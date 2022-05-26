'We Need Some Serious Change': Jennifer Lopez Bemoans Tragic Texas Shooting

Singer, songwriter, and actress Jennifer Lopez has spoken up against the Uvalde shooting. The actress bemoaned the tragic shooting in a brokenhearted message that she shared on her Instagram account, revealing that she had been in tears since she heard the news of the shooting.
Lopez Speaks Up
The 52-year-old joins others to speak up against the Uvalde shooting in a message she shared on her Instagram account. The singer-actress revealed that she has been "heartbroken" ever since she heard the news of the shooting. She also demanded that lawmakers take action against the incessant shootings. "Along with so many others, I'm demanding for lawmakers to stop the violence that is happening across this country!!! Our country!!," she wrote.
In addition, Lopez expressed her condolences to all those affected by the shooting. She concluded the message by adding:
"We need some serious change!!! We need it now!!!"
She accompanied the message with a video of the news conference with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr where the coach condemned the killings and the inaction of politicians.
The Uvalde Shooting
On Tuesday, twenty-one people were reportedly killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School in the small town of Uvalde, Texas. The dead included 19 students and two adults, while 17 others were injured. The gunman was killed by a law enforcement agent.
The attack occurred just two days before the summer break was to begin. The 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, had attended Uvalde High School but had dropped out at some point. He had also shot his grandmother in the face, although she survived and is in the hospital.
Marriage Excitement
While the recent shooting did cast a gloom, Lopez has some joyful moments to help as she mourns the victims. The "Hustlers" star can't wait to walk down the aisle with actor fiancé Ben Affleck. The two lovebirds are excited to tie the knot. "Ben and Jen want to get married soon," a source told ET. "They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding. They can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together forever, happily in love."
The source said the pair is also "excited to unify their family even further." Affleck is the father of three, including daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son Max while Lopez is the mother of 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. The source told ET that the kids would be involved in their wedding.
Looking For A Home
According to the source, Lopez and Affleck "are still looking for a home and want one in a very exclusive, private neighborhood that has a ton of land with high-level security. They're excited to find a home and spend even more time together there than they already do."
Earlier this month, Lopez shared some never-before-seen snapshots of her and Affleck in her On the JLo newsletter. She also wrote about her work-life balance, which has become more important to her since her engagement.