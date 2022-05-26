'We Need Some Serious Change': Jennifer Lopez Bemoans Tragic Texas Shooting

The 52-year-old joins others to speak up against the Uvalde shooting in a message she shared on her Instagram account. The singer-actress revealed that she has been "heartbroken" ever since she heard the news of the shooting. She also demanded that lawmakers take action against the incessant shootings. "Along with so many others, I'm demanding for lawmakers to stop the violence that is happening across this country!!! Our country!!," she wrote.

In addition, Lopez expressed her condolences to all those affected by the shooting. She concluded the message by adding:

"We need some serious change!!! We need it now!!!"

She accompanied the message with a video of the news conference with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr where the coach condemned the killings and the inaction of politicians.