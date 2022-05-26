Sofia Vergara Celebrates The Weekend In Swimsuit

Close up of Sofia Vergara smiling
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom
"Finally the weekend!!🥳🥳"

Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara, 49, shared her excitement about the weekend with her 25.5 million Instagram followers. The Colombian-American actress who rose to prominence as a Spanish TV co-host is also earned a reputation for her smoking hot body.

At a point in her career, she was typecast as the exotic Spanish woman but has worked her way towards more challenging roles. Her latest post sent pulses racing, and her fellow castmate Sarah Hyland said,

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!??"

Check out the reason and photos below and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.

The Latest

Miami Heat At Boston Celtics [May 27] - Picks And Predictions For NBA Playoffs

'We Need Some Serious Change': Jennifer Lopez Bemoans Tragic Texas Shooting

MMA News: Dana White Fires Back At Anderson Silva

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Send Damian Lillard To Warriors For Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins & 2022 1st-Round Pick

Reese Witherspoon's Son Is Prom Ready

Showing Off Her Figure

Close up of Sofia Vergara in a red and black dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Vergara wore a leopard print one-piece bathing suit with a thong bottom and plunging backline. The swimwear's cut accentuated her curvy body, while her pose added to the sultriness of the look.

She wore her hair in a straight breeze-blown dark blonde long style while covering her eyes with wide-framed black sunglasses. Fans in the comment showered her with compliments, including suggestions that she should play Evelyn Hugo.

Celebrities

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Sofia Intimates

Vergara hasn't let up on her social media as she stunned in this lace bodysuit from her clothing brand, Sofia Intimates. The pieces have been available on Walmart since she launched it last year.

According to E!, she said in a press release that she believed underwear should be comfortable hence the collection. It also includes sleepwear and comes in a wide range of sizes and tones for all women.

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Something Old From Colombia

The actress reminisced on an old swimsuit photoshoot in Colombia, showing her 27-year-old self in a black bikini and crotchet mini sarong. She also granted an interview at the end of the video in her native language (Spanish).

Fans couldn't get over the fact that her voice hadn't changed much or her face. Many commended her ability to maintain her beauty two decades after, with others joking about her being God's favorite.

Memories From Dominican Republic

Close up of Sofia Vergara smiling
Shutterstock | 673594

Vergara also shared a throwback picture showing her in a shiny black bikini walking a horse in the Dominican Republic. She wore her long wavy hair in a light blonde shade and cozied up to the horse.

The animal rested its head on her flat abs moments after licking its harness jokingly. The video was from her time as a TV host, and she tagged her co-host Fernando Fiore who showered her with compliments.

"What Spectacular Memories... Thank you TOTI... It was an honor and pride to have been the producer of that calendar with an HRN production team. (You had the best idea when you suggested we do it)... IT WAS A SUCCESS..."

Read Next

Must Read

MMA News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reached Out To Dana White For Title Shot

Olympian Tara Lipinski's Workout For A 'Skater Booty'

'My Head Is The Size Of A Tiny Edamame Bean': Megan Fox Shares New Hairstyle

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving For Package Including Three Players In Proposed Sign-And-Trade With Nets

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Forms Bucks' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.