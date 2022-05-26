NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Send Damian Lillard To Warriors For Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins & 2022 1st-Round Pick

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Trail Blazers would be forced to listen to offers for Lillard on the trade market. One of the ideal landing spots for Lillard in the 2022 NBA offseason is his hometown team, the Golden State Warriors. Lillard, an Oakland native, continues to be linked to the Warriors since last summer.

The Warriors may be currently focused on the 2022 NBA Playoffs but in mid-July last year, Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that they "internally discussed the idea" of bringing Lillard to Golden State.