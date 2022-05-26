Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be one of the biggest names on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Trail Blazers may have said on numerous occasions that they have no interest in trading Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but with their inability to build a legitimate title contender around him, most people believe it would only be a matter of time before Dame follows in the footsteps of other superstars and finds his way out of Portland.
NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Send Damian Lillard To Warriors For Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins & 2022 1st-Round Pick
The Latest
Trade To Oakland
Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Trail Blazers would be forced to listen to offers for Lillard on the trade market. One of the ideal landing spots for Lillard in the 2022 NBA offseason is his hometown team, the Golden State Warriors. Lillard, an Oakland native, continues to be linked to the Warriors since last summer.
The Warriors may be currently focused on the 2022 NBA Playoffs but in mid-July last year, Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that they "internally discussed the idea" of bringing Lillard to Golden State.
Hypothetical Warriors-Blazers Trade
Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Warriors would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal should they decide to resume their pursuit of Lillard this summer. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that the Warriors and the Trail Blazers could explore in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.
Warriors Create Three-Headed Monster In Their Backcourt
The proposed blockbuster deal would only be worth exploring for the Warriors if they think that they need more star power around the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The potential arrival of Lillard in Golden State would significantly improve the Warriors' offense and enable them to create a three-headed monster with Curry and Thompson in their backcourt. Curry and Thompson wouldn't have a hard time sharing the backcourt with Lillard since they are capable of excelling on the court with or without the ball in their hands.
If the Warriors acquire Lillard and manage to add a starting-caliber center this summer, they would undoubtedly be a nightmare team to face in a best-of-seven series next season.
Blazers Swap Damian Lillard For Two Rising Stars
The hypothetical blockbuster trade would be a no-brainer for the Trail Blazers, especially if Lillard is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their roster, the suggested deal would enable the Trail Blazers to swap Lillard for two young, All-Star-caliber players in Poole and Wiggins and the chance to select another talented prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft. Poole could form an intriguing backcourt duo with Anfernee Simons, while Wiggins would give the Trail Blazers a solid two-way player in their wing.