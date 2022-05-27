Satanic Cult Targeted American College Students

One cult member who believed he was invincible drove through a roadblock on April 1, 1989, leading police directly to the ranch.
Authorities immediately found 65 pounds of marijuana and a ritual shed. Eventually, 15 bodies were exhumed from the site, including that of Kilroy. Victims had either been burned, shot, or hacked to death with a machete. Many were missing body parts, like legs, hearts, ears, or eyes. Kilroy's brain was found boiled in a pot inside a shed.
Several cult members were arrested and confessed to several murders within two weeks.
Mexican police eventually tracked Constanzo to an apartment building in Mexico City. He picked up a machine gun and began firing when he saw them outside.
Constanzo ordered one of the cult members to kill him rather than let him be arrested, and the cult member did as he was told.
Aldrete was arrested as she tried to flee the apartment. According to the Associated Press, she was sentenced to 62 years in prison, and several of the other prominent cult members were also sentenced to lengthy prison sentences.