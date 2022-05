Julio Jones showed glimpses of his usual greatness during his lone year with the Tennessee Titans. But, then again, he wasn't healthy enough to stay on the field and prove why he's one of the best wideouts of all time.

Jones has struggled to stay on the field over the past couple of seasons and his best years look far behind him right now. But he's just too physically gifted not to at least consider signing him.

If he can stay healthy at least for the playoffs, one can only imagine what Aaron Rodgers could do with a weapon like him.