MLB News: Trevor Story Showing He Still Has It In Him With Red Sox

Trevor Story wasn't finding much success with his new team until about the past few games. Before the May 19th game against the Seattle Mariners, Trevor Story was only hitting .205 and had only belted two home runs for Boston.

Ever since that game, he's managed to hit six home runs and now has his batting average up all the way to .231. These aren't the same type of numbers that the Red Sox were necessarily hoping for throughout this year, but if these past few games have been any indication, Trevor Story is going to get back on track and that's going to make this Red Sox team scary.