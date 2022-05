The 2022 NFL Draft was a bit of an emotional roller coaster for Green Bay Packers fans.

They were livid when the team didn't take a wide receiver in the first round, yet all doubts and complaints were shut down as soon as they used their second-rounder to get Christian Watson.

The standout out of North Dakota State was one of the most exciting WR prospects in his class and having him next to Aaron Rodgers is sure a nice thought for the Cheeseheads.