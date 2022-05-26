Reese Witherspoon's Son Is Prom Ready

Closeup of Reese Witherspoon
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
chisom

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram a few days ago to show off her son, Deacon Phillippe, who is grown up and ready for prom. There’s no denying that Reese is crazy for her first-born son and it is evident on her Instagram feed. The actress and her ex-husband Ryan were married from 1999 to 2008. During that time, they had two children: Ava in 1999 and Deacon in 2003. In 2012, Reese gave birth to her youngest son, Tennessee, whom she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Latest

MLB News: Can The Struggling Blue Jays Turn Their Season Around?

MLB Rumors: The Blue Jays Could Be A Landing Spot For Juan Soto

MLB News: Chicago Cubs Are Much Better Than People Are Giving Them Credit For

Packers' Draft Pick Christian Watson Gets Huge Praise From Randall Cobb

'My Head Is The Size Of A Tiny Edamame Bean': Megan Fox Shares New Hairstyle

Prom, Anyone

Love this guy @deaconphillippe 💗

Reese captioned a photo of her eldest son looking dapper in preparation for his senior prom. Many of Reese's celebrity pals gushed about the dashing young man.

How on earth did that happen? Elle Macpherson, a model, commented on Deacon's rapid maturation. OMG, he's so hot!! Rachel Zoe, the designer, added.

Deacon looks fantastic in a stylish grey suit with a light blue shirt paired with a black tie.

Celebrities

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Deacon Phillippe Is 18

Reese and Ryan reunited at a restaurant to celebrate their youngest child's 18th birthday.

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon," Ryan captioned.

Reese and Ryan have successfully co-parented both of their children while moving on.

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Fun Memories With Family

Reese Witherspoon with her daughter
Shutterstock | 64736

Reese Witherspoon turned the red carpet into a family affair at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Sing 2 — five years after the original's release.

The actress was accompanied by her husband, Jim Toth, and their children, Ava, 22, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, 9. Reese wore a sparkly red and pink mini dress to the event, which she paired with matching pointy-toe pumps and a bright red lip.

Swipe to see pictures.

Lucky Mom

Reese cares deeply about her children and is heavily engaged in their lives. The Legally blonde actress is "grateful" for her relationship with her two adult children.

The idea of having a long relationship with adult children makes me want to cry,

the Hello Sunshine founder told Interview magazine in June 2021.

"I never expected to have the kind of relationship that I do with them, but it's so rewarding to have kids with whom you can process life a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."

So I'm extremely grateful to have these little humans in my life. Human adults. I now have two adult children. It's insane."

Read Next

Must Read

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Raptors

Olympian Tara Lipinski's Workout For A 'Skater Booty'

MMA News: Conor McGregor Reveals His Toughest Opponent He's Ever Faced

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving For Package Including Three Players In Proposed Sign-And-Trade With Nets

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Forms Bucks' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.