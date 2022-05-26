Reese Witherspoon's Son Is Prom Ready

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram a few days ago to show off her son, Deacon Phillippe, who is grown up and ready for prom. There’s no denying that Reese is crazy for her first-born son and it is evident on her Instagram feed. The actress and her ex-husband Ryan were married from 1999 to 2008. During that time, they had two children: Ava in 1999 and Deacon in 2003. In 2012, Reese gave birth to her youngest son, Tennessee, whom she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

Keep reading to find out more.