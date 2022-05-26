British Teenager Seemingly Vanished On Her Walk To Work

In a written statement issued through Thames Valley Police on the third anniversary of her disappearance, Leah's family said each day 'feels like an eternity of pain and despair', but said they remained hopeful she would one day be found.

"It is harder each day to tell ourselves that today will be the day that we get answers, today we find out what happened three years ago," her parents John and Claire Croucher said in the statement. "It is unimaginable to convince ourselves that this is not a lie we tell ourselves so that we get out of bed each day. Each day is torture."

The statement continues: "It is inconceivable not to worry every second of every single day. Sleep feels an elusive character each night, waking each morning we never feel rested and refreshed. Each time the phone rings or there is a knock at the front door, our hearts still leap in our chests. That familiar surge of hope springing up in our throats. That familiar wave of despair that crashes over our very souls each time it is not the police or Leah herself knocking at the door or calling on the phone."

They asked the family to continue sharing Leah's story and reporting possible sightings to the police.