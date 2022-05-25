Machine Gun Kelly looked back on his first encounter with fiancée Meghan Fox while appearing on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Find out what happened after the two of them were cast alongside one another in a movie.
'We Were Filming A Movie': Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How He Met Megan Fox
The Latest
Machine Gun Kelly Signed Onto 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' Solely Because Megan Fox Was Involved
Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the early moments of his relationship with now-fiancée Megan Fox while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, May 23.
"Can I ask how you guys met? Did you get set up on a date?" Barrymore asked, via YouTube.
"We were filming a movie and... which ironcially I took because, the only reason I took the movie is because they were like, 'Your scene is with Megan Fox.' And I was like, 'I'll take the movie,'" Kelly recalled.
Celebrities
5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills
Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.
Machine Gun Kelly Had A Gut Feeling That He And Megan Fox Would Hit It Off On Set
According to Kelly, he got a gut feeling that led him to remain outside of his trailer amid scenes. And, within a short period of time, he was asked to join Fox for lunch in her own trailer.
"I stayed outside the trailer and my gut is always right and I'm grateful for it because for some reason I knew she would invite me to lunch and then all of the sudden someone came over and they were like, 'Megan wants to know if you want to have lunch in her trailer.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so surprised. Yeah, absolutely.' [I] had like a whole bag packed," he laughed.
Machine Gun Kelly Fell Quickly For Megan Fox As They Filmed 'Midnight In The Switchgrass' In 2020
Looking back at his time in Fox's trailer, Kelly said that he was immediately struck by the actress.
"I went in there and she said, 'How do you feel?'" he recalled. "And I said, 'I am lost.' And she said, 'Let's find you,' and I was like... [She] killed me. She was cupid and I was..."
"You got hit by her arrow," Barrymore interjected.
According to PEOPLE, Kelly and Fox met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was filmed in Puerto Rico in 2020.
Megan Fox Also Suspected She And Machine Gun Kelly Would Hit It Off
While appearing on the Give Them Lala... With Randall podcast, Fox admitted to feeling that a love connection was in store for her and her co-star.
"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,' " Fox said. "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild sh-t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."