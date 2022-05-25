'We Were Filming A Movie': Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How He Met Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about the early moments of his relationship with now-fiancée Megan Fox while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, May 23.

"Can I ask how you guys met? Did you get set up on a date?" Barrymore asked, via YouTube.

"We were filming a movie and... which ironcially I took because, the only reason I took the movie is because they were like, 'Your scene is with Megan Fox.' And I was like, 'I'll take the movie,'" Kelly recalled.