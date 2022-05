Ackman shared his thoughts on the state of the American economy via Twitter, as reported by The New York Post.

In a thread, Ackman argued that the Federal Reserve's inability to contain inflation has had a major impact on the market, spooking investors.

"Markets are imploding because investors are not confident that the @federalreserve will stop inflation," Ackman noted.

"If the Fed doesn’t do its job, the market will do the Fed’s job, and that is what is happening now," he stressed,

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down almost 13 percent this year, while Nasdaq is down 30 percent. The S&P 500 is doing even worse.