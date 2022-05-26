MLB News: Can The Struggling Blue Jays Turn Their Season Around?

There are a few guys on the Blue Jays roster that need to step up for them this season. The first guy they were going to look at his Matt Chapman. The Blue Jays acquired Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics during the offseason and his first 43 games in Toronto are ones that he's going to want to forget about it. He's currently hitting .192 for the Blue Jays and has only belted six home runs. Not only is he hitting .192, but he's also struck out 43 times in those 43 games.

Another guy that's going to have to step up for the Blue Jays this season is Bo Bichette. Bichette was one of the top-hitting shortstops in all of baseball the past few seasons, but currently has a .240 batting average and has only belted six home runs. He's also struck out way too much this season as he currently has 46 strikeouts in 43 games.