MLB News: Chicago Cubs Are Much Better Than People Are Giving Them Credit For

The start of the season for the Chicago Cubs isn't something that's going to blow people away, but they've actually been able to compete with some of the best teams in all of baseball.

The Cubs currently have a top-15 offense in terms of batting average and they've also been able to leave the yard at an above-average rate as they currently have 41 home runs, which ranks them 15th in all of Major League Baseball.

They've been able to get some contributions out of a few different guys throughout their lineup including youngster Seiya Suzuki, Frank Schwindel, Ian Happ, and a few other guys.

The one thing that's currently holding the Chicago Cubs back is that their rotation hasn't necessarily done a great job. They have the 12th the worst ERA in all of baseball and have let up the fifth-most home runs.