'There's a Terrified Little Girl Underneath': Jada Pinkett Speaks On Her 'Strong' Demeanor

In a clip from this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, tittle "How Destructive Mothers Damage Their Daughters: Could This Be You?," Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris sat down to discuss how their respective mothers impacted them.

During the emotional conversation, which also featured author Kelly McDaniel, Jada unveiled all that lies underneath her strong exterior. Having had to deal with adult-related issues at an age where she lacked the emotional capacity, Jada noted that she buckled up and did not let her young age prevent her from tackling her problems. However, she said about her toughness,

"So those women you see that you think are so strong, there's this terrified little girl underneath. And that's me."

The movie star held back tears as she recalled her past struggle, and Willow, 21, assumed the role of a parent at that instant as she comforted her mother.