Jada Pinkett Smith has topped the headlines lately for different controversies as fans kept questioning her personality and relationship with her husband Will Smith after the drama with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. However, amidst all this tumult, Jada has an unmistakable calmness that makes it seem like she is always in control, but beneath that coolness is a terrified little girl.
'There's a Terrified Little Girl Underneath': Jada Pinkett Speaks On Her 'Strong' Demeanor
Jada On Her Seeming Strength
In a clip from this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, tittle "How Destructive Mothers Damage Their Daughters: Could This Be You?," Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris sat down to discuss how their respective mothers impacted them.
During the emotional conversation, which also featured author Kelly McDaniel, Jada unveiled all that lies underneath her strong exterior. Having had to deal with adult-related issues at an age where she lacked the emotional capacity, Jada noted that she buckled up and did not let her young age prevent her from tackling her problems. However, she said about her toughness,
"So those women you see that you think are so strong, there's this terrified little girl underneath. And that's me."
The movie star held back tears as she recalled her past struggle, and Willow, 21, assumed the role of a parent at that instant as she comforted her mother.
Understand Her Child
While parenting can be really challenging, being a mother to a female child star was even more testing for Jada. In a different episode of Red Table Talk, the NAACP Image Award winner explained that it took her a long time to understand Willow's anxiety. According to Jada, she had difficulty understanding her daughter as they did not have the same realities growing up.
While Jada did not start her life as a celebrity, Willow grew up in the spotlight, and this made it hard for the actress to provide the needed comfort. Jada was confused by Willow's anxiety, but she tried helping her daughter with the little knowledge she had, and
she said,
"I probably have some anxiety in regards to how I grew up. It was very difficult, even to this day, in just being there for her in the way that she needs."
Relationship Common Traits
Jada may have achieved a lot of happiness from her affairs, but the one thing she needed from her relationships proved challenging to get. Like many times on Red Table Talk Jada recently opened up about her personal life.
During the discussions with her mother, daughter, and author McDaniel the 50-year-old actress, reveals that the "biggest wound" that comes out most in her personal relationships is a lack of protection. Jada said she seeks the "craziest kind of protection" in relationships as she does not have a good sense of what's safe and what's not. She also added that she either becomes extremely protective or extremely defensive in her affairs.
What Triggered Jada's Need For Protection
During the conversation on Jada's protection dilemma on Red Table Talk, the actress's mother
Banfield-Norris explained that she believes Jada's need for protection began after her mother -- a figure of safety and security for Jada died. Banfield-Norris said Jada found her security through my mother, who passed away when the movie star was in middle school. Banfield-Norris said her mother was Jada's backbone.
The Matrix Resurrection actress also confirmed that her grandmother had given her a sense of safety, and when the older woman died, she ended up having to create her safety, although she says it was crazy.