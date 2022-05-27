How The Russian Doomsday Cult Rose From Obscurity

Just as many of the cults that have existed or still exist, their foundation often stems from biff with the mothership. Specifically, disgruntled members who feel the Kool-Aid is not sweet or orthodox enough in its teachings and beliefs.
The True Russian Orthodox Church is a classical case, also known as the Russian Doomsday Cult. They became the spin-off from the Russian Orthodox Church based on its belief that Passports, credit cards, processed food, bar codes, National identification numbers, television, and money are all part of the satanic 666 movements.