How The Russian Doomsday Cult Rose From Obscurity

Four months into the standoff, parts of the bunker caved in due to heavy rain and melting snow, causing a mudslide to cut off seven women from the group. Soon, they sought refuge at a nearby home, where authorities provided medical assistance to them. Fourteen other members soon followed suit three days later. Finally, almost two months later, nine other members surrendered due to the threat of toxic fumes emitted by the dead bodies of two former members. Their exit concluded the standoff on May 16, 2008.

“For us right now, what’s most important is the children. In as much as their beliefs have been formed over a long period of time, convincing them to come out is not going to happen quickly,” said an official from Russia’s Penza Oblast region, Alexander Yelatontsev, according to Reuters.

On April 3, 2018, Kuznetsov was rushed to the hospital after an attempt to commit suicide after sensing his prediction was off base.