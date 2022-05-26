Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin's Workout For Toned Legs

Mikaela Shiffrin relies on powerful legs and stability to excel in her sport, and it only makes sense that she’d hone them to perfection. The 27-year-old alpine skier, who has two Olympic gold medals under her belt, is so serious about her training that she actually has a Google doc where she tracks the results of each workout session, according to SI.

Using a scale of one to 10, one being “rested” and 10 “close to passing out,” Shiffrin documents how she feels after each training run – and it’s almost always close to 10.