Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin's Workout For Toned Legs

Closeup of Mikaela Shiffrin with long wavy hair
Shutterstock | 842245

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Mikaela Shiffrin relies on powerful legs and stability to excel in her sport, and it only makes sense that she’d hone them to perfection. The 27-year-old alpine skier, who has two Olympic gold medals under her belt, is so serious about her training that she actually has a Google doc where she tracks the results of each workout session, according to SI.

Using a scale of one to 10, one being “rested” and 10 “close to passing out,” Shiffrin documents how she feels after each training run – and it’s almost always close to 10.

The Latest

Reese Witherspoon's Son Is Prom Ready

MLB News: Can The Struggling Blue Jays Turn Their Season Around?

MLB Rumors: The Blue Jays Could Be A Landing Spot For Juan Soto

MLB News: Chicago Cubs Are Much Better Than People Are Giving Them Credit For

Packers' Draft Pick Christian Watson Gets Huge Praise From Randall Cobb

A Day In The Life

Mikaela Shiffrin on the red carpet wearing fringed mini dress
Shutterstock | 842245

With a fitness regimen so rigorous, it’s no surprise Shiffrin has been lauded by Time as “the best skier in the world.” So what does a training day look like for an athlete of her caliber?

The Colorado native typically wakes up between 5 and 6 a.m., has breakfast, and does 30 minutes of warm-up moves. Then for the rest of the morning, she hits the slopes for her practice runs.

In the afternoon, she switches to gym workouts, focusing on “cardio, strength or mobility.”

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Warm-Up And Gym Exercises

Warm-up exercises for the alpine ski star usually consist of stationary biking and stretching. As for her gym training, they typically include intense workouts like sprinting across the gym while dragging a weighted sled, skating on a slide board, rowing on an ergometer, and throwing medicine balls.

Her former coach, Jeff Lackie, also focused heavily on squats, which explains all that leg power. Squats are crucial to developing lower-body strength, enabling Shiffrin to remain stable in the ski position.

What Kelly Ripa Eats To Maintain Her Fit Figure

Inside Miley Cyrus' Famous Family

'Huge Power Component'

“Even though Mikaela makes slalom look effortless, much like a figure skater or a ballerina moving gracefully across the stage, there is a huge power component to that which makes that huge bound or series of tight turns look effortless,” Lackie told CNN.

He continued, “We try to incorporate all the attributes she needs to be successful all season long. We never go through a period where we focus on one single attribute. We try to maintain a similar load of training (total minutes multiplied by her perceived level of exertion) when she's on snow and off snow.”

Her Kind Of Meditation

And after all that grueling workout, the gold medalist swears by one simple yet very important fuel: sleep.

“Sleeping is my meditation,” Shiffrin told SI. “It’s the only time you can recover, physically and emotionally, at the same time.”

Read Next

Must Read

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Raptors

Olympian Tara Lipinski's Workout For A 'Skater Booty'

MMA News: Conor McGregor Reveals His Toughest Opponent He's Ever Faced

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving For Package Including Three Players In Proposed Sign-And-Trade With Nets

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Forms Bucks' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.