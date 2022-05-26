A Look At Britney Spears' Emotional Stability During Her Conservatorship

Pop sensation Britney Spears is beloved worldwide because of her personality and musical accomplishments. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, the gifted singer is credited with encouraging the resurrection of teen pop in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Britney has sold approximately 150 million records worldwide, including more than 70 million in the United States alone, making her one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

However, the A-list celebrity is known to have struggled with multiple issues and setbacks in her lifetime, most notably being under the conservatorship of her father for many years.

These issues must have been damaging to Britney's mental health and wellbeing. Still, she displayed a high level of emotional intelligence and stability to wade through those struggles and emerge stronger.

