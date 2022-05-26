A Look At Britney Spears' Emotional Stability During Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears smiles so sweetly



Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Pop sensation Britney Spears is beloved worldwide because of her personality and musical accomplishments. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, the gifted singer is credited with encouraging the resurrection of teen pop in the late 1990s and early 2000s. 

Britney has sold approximately 150 million records worldwide, including more than 70 million in the United States alone, making her one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

However, the A-list celebrity is known to have struggled with multiple issues and setbacks in her lifetime, most notably being under the conservatorship of her father for many years. 

These issues must have been damaging to Britney's mental health and wellbeing. Still, she displayed a high level of emotional intelligence and stability to wade through those struggles and emerge stronger. 

Continue reading to know how Britney has stayed strong all these years. 

Britney's Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears in sheerdress


Since 2008, Britney has been under the care of her father, Jamie Spears, who is responsible for her finances, estate, and overall wellbeing. He stepped down in 2019 due to health problems, and Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, was appointed on a temporary basis.

Reasons For Britney's Conservatorship 

Fans enter the street to protest against Britney Spears' conservatorship


In 2007, the "Hold It Against Me" singer began acting erratically after her divorce from Kevin Federline was finalized. She also lost custody of their two children as a result. 

A series of public outbursts also aroused concerns about her mental health, with the actress shaving her head and striking an umbrella into a photographer's car.

In 2008, Britney was hospitalized twice under a temporary psychiatric assessment order, including following an incident in which she allegedly refused to surrender her sons in a police standoff.

Around this time, a temporary conservatorship was established, which was made permanent later that year.

'I Deserve To Have A Life'

Britney Spears with Sam Asghari


For many years the 40-year-old singer kept silent about her conservatorship. However, in 2019, she spoke up about how the restriction was doing more harm to her than good.

The actress said she was "traumatized" and requested the judge to halt the "abusive" arrangement in a court appearance.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she said. "I deserve to have a life."

Britney also brought attention to the fact that she was making money for other people while being denied access to her income. She was not alone, as many people wondered why she was being put through such an ordeal.

A Commendable Show Of Emotional Stability

Britney Spears' conservatorship has ended


Britney's conservatorship was ultimately terminated in 2021, liberating the pop star from the contentious legal arrangement that had ruled her life for nearly 14 years.

Amazingly, despite remaining under her father's influence, the star singer maintained a high level of emotional stability. She was still a top-performing musician while silently pushing for her freedom. Britney's composure and strength throughout the ordeal are still admired.

