NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving For Package Including Three Players In Proposed Sign-And-Trade With Nets

Sacrificing Powell, Jackson, and Kennard to get Irving would be a no-brainer for the Clippers. Despite his health issues and anti-COVID vaccine stance, Irving is still one of the best active players in the NBA. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would give them a major boost on their backcourt and enable them to create a "Big Three" with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George next season.

Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Irving would also give the Clippers a very reliable third-scoring option behind Leonard and George and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.