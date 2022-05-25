ESPN Analyst Calls Patriots Coaching Staff 'Most Alarming Thing In NFL'

This is far from the first time Orlovsky has criticized Patricia. The most notable incident came during Patricia's final season as head coach of the Lions. Speaking in a postgame interview, the now 47-year-old said, "Certainly, I think when I came to Detroit there was a lot of work to do, and that’s what we’re trying to do."

Orlovsky disagreed with the idea that Patricia had a lot of work to do with the Lions. "First of all, we were 11-5 in 2014, and a real good football team," Orlovsky said on an ESPN morning radio show. "(In) 2015, we go 7-9, it's because we turn the football over, but the last eight games, we were 7-1, so flipped our season around. The next two years, we were 9-7, and I believe we were playing Green Bay in both years with a chance to win the division.

"To come in a say you had a lot work to do is completely false. It's a bunch of trash. Because that wasn't the case in Detroit. We were a good football team. Matthew Stafford was playing as good as he has in his career. That was because of Coach Caldwell. And we were an organization that was ascending, we were building."