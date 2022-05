After winning a World Series a season ago, the Atlanta Braves have been one of the more disappointing teams in all of baseball to start the season. At 19-23, the Braves already find themselves in third place of the National League East and trail the first-place New York Mets by 9 games.

The Braves also had a somewhat similar start a season ago, but then were able to get hot at the midway point throughout the regular season and that ended with them winning a World Series.