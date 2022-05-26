Tom Hiddleston Talks 'Loki' Season 2 On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

After weeks of anticipation as to what the next chapter of life in the multiverse will unfold, Hiddleston has assured fans, at the very least that his character - the God of Mischief - will once again be joined by the rest of the cast of Season 1 for the upcoming Season 2 on Disney+.

Not disclosing too many details, Hiddleston did provide a solid “yes” when Kimmel asked if all cast was coming back for the show's next six episodes. Excited for the return of the main cast that includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino, he added, “Yeah, it’s great having everybody back!"

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also shared that "the whole cast" would come back for Season 2 at Disney's Upfront presentation in New York City.