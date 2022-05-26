In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Loki star Tom Hiddleston has confirmed that he and his co-stars at the Time Variance Authority will return for another round of chaos and drama in Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki.
Tom Hiddleston Talks 'Loki' Season 2 On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Everybody Coming Back For 'Loki' Season 2
After weeks of anticipation as to what the next chapter of life in the multiverse will unfold, Hiddleston has assured fans, at the very least that his character - the God of Mischief - will once again be joined by the rest of the cast of Season 1 for the upcoming Season 2 on Disney+.
Not disclosing too many details, Hiddleston did provide a solid “yes” when Kimmel asked if all cast was coming back for the show's next six episodes. Excited for the return of the main cast that includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino, he added, “Yeah, it’s great having everybody back!"
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also shared that "the whole cast" would come back for Season 2 at Disney's Upfront presentation in New York City.
Filming To Start In London
The Marvel actor also told the audience that filming would commence in his hometown of London, England, admitting he was actually happy about the idea, though it came about by chance.
Kimmel jokingly asked if the move was because the UK-born actor “had enough of being in the United States.” But Hiddleston said, “I think it was just an accident of scheduling, but I’m thrilled about it, yeah.”
How Season 1 Ended
In the last Loki that fans saw, Loki had warned the Time Variance Authority’s Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) that the versions of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) were coming, as the timeline began to crackle. Eventually, Loki realized he was in an alternate timeline lorded over by Kang the Conqueror. In the end, he silently stares out at the statue of the Time-Keepers, now taking on the face of the very man he was discussing.
Amidst the multiversal madness, Loki involved the Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), time judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and talking TVA mascot Miss Minutes (the voice of Tara Strong).
Catch Up On 'Loki' Season 1
The six-episode Season 2 of Loki begins filming in the United Kingdom on June 6, although the show's return date is still unknown. The first season of Marvel's Loki is now streaming on Disney+. In the meantime, watch Tom Hiddleston on ‘Loki Cast Returning for Season 2, Singing in Asgardian & Unexplained Phenomena’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below: