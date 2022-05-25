MMA News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reached Out To Dana White For Title Shot

In a recent interview, Nurmagomedov says he reached out to White but didn't get an answer. He was a bit upset about him not responding, but thinks he might in the near future.

"Honestly, this is first time since we started talking to each other that he don't respond to me," a laughing Nurmagomedov told reporters on Wednesday. "I send him message saying 'No way someone else can fight for the title. Islam has to be there.' He don't respond. I think he busy, maybe. It's OK. Everybody make mistake. He's going to come back stronger."