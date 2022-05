“When I was with the Padres, I thought I’d play there 20 years. And when I was with the Nationals, I thought I’d play there 20 years,” Turner said at the time of the trade. “I liked the organizations I’ve been part of. I liked the people there. I would’ve loved to stay there.”

The 28-year-old shortstop reflected upon those comments, telling The Athletic, “I think everything I said before was true. I thought I’d be there. But I think it is what it is. I’m not mad about it. I thought I’d be with the Padres for a long time (before they traded him in 2014), too. In the moment, based on the things, situation and what I was told and how I felt, and whatnot, I thought it would last. But that’s not always the case.

“I’m really enjoying it here. I think the best things are always true and I try to be honest, and I was. I feel good here (in Los Angeles), and I’m glad everything worked out.”