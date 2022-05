Major League Baseball has announced a one-game suspension for New York Yankees third-baseman Josh Donaldson after his comment to Tim Anderson.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident,” the statement said. “There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions.