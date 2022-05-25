MLB News: Mets And Chris Bassitt Avoid Arbitration

Bassitt was happy that the deal got done, with plenty of positive things to say about the Mets.

“I’m happy that it’s not going to be a distraction for anybody,” Bassitt said, noting that he wasn’t involved in the negotiations until Friday night when he received a phone call while playing chess with teammate Adam Ottavino. “That’s the biggest thing for me. … I didn’t want to go to trial. I liked everyone here. I think we have a great relationship here. Why even remotely try to mess with that?”

Bassitt thanks his former and current teammates, as well as his coaches.

“I have a lot of great people in my corner, including former teammates, former coaches that all just basically said, ‘You be yourself, and everything’s going to work out in New York, I promise you,’” Bassitt said. “I came here and I’ve been myself, and everything’s worked out. I’m happy to be here. I’m grateful to be here. But at the same time, I’m trying to do the best I can for everybody to get through this. Obviously, losing Jake, losing Max, it puts a lot more pressure on everybody else.”