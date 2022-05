The Golden State Warriors are just one win away from another trip to the NBA Finals. The only thing standing in their way is Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who don't seem to have an answer for their offense.

Steve Kerr's team has outplayed the Mavs on both ends of the floor and looks poised for another championship run. But Doncic has proven to be a unique kind of talent, so maybe he still has something up his sleeve.