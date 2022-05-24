MMA News: Conor McGregor Reveals His Toughest Opponent He's Ever Faced

In that interview, Conor McGregor had some strong words for Chad Mendes. Getting this types of publicity from arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time has to feel good for Mendes.

“Them elbows are no joke. Nor the upkicks. Everyone’s ground and pound is piss,” penned McGregor. “Not a scratch has there ever been on me. Mendes only one. Fair play all the same; bare-knuckle Chad.”

Mendes reflected on the fight recently in an Instagram post, saying it was a crazy experience.

“What a crazy experience. Conor and Aldo were scheduled to fight, but due to a rib injury, Aldo was forced out of the fight. I got the call from Dana on 10 days’ notice and went straight from fishing mode into training mode. It was the first time the UFC had live performers for our walk-out songs. Sinead O’Connor sent Mcgregor out and my boy @aaronlewismusic sent me out with ‘country boy.’ Not sure where the last 4 years went but that’s definitely a fight I’ll never forget!”