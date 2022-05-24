MMA News: Conor McGregor Reveals His Toughest Opponent He's Ever Faced

Conor McGregor
Wikimedia | TBMNY

Sports
Jon Conahan

Conor McGregor is arguably the best MMA fighter that the game has ever seen. He's been known for some crazy impressive wins throughout his career and what he does out of the ring also gives him some added bonuses. 

In his career in the UFC, he's 22-6.

Who Was His Opponent?

Chad Mendes
Wikimedia | Goldaqua

In a recent interview, Conor McGregor says that one specific opponent was one of the toughest that he's ever had to face. Although McGregor up winning this fight, he says Chad Mendes was one of the best fighters that he's ever been in the same ring as. 

Mendes is 18-5 in his UFC career. Getting this type of love from McGregor shows that his record could potentially even be better than it is.

What Did McGregor Say About Chad Mendes?

Conor McGregor
Wikimedia | DTH89

In that interview, Conor McGregor had some strong words for Chad Mendes. Getting this types of publicity from arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time has to feel good for Mendes.

“Them elbows are no joke. Nor the upkicks. Everyone’s ground and pound is piss,” penned McGregor. “Not a scratch has there ever been on me. Mendes only one. Fair play all the same; bare-knuckle Chad.”

Mendes reflected on the fight recently in an Instagram post, saying it was a crazy experience.

“What a crazy experience. Conor and Aldo were scheduled to fight, but due to a rib injury, Aldo was forced out of the fight. I got the call from Dana on 10 days’ notice and went straight from fishing mode into training mode. It was the first time the UFC had live performers for our walk-out songs. Sinead O’Connor sent Mcgregor out and my boy @aaronlewismusic sent me out with ‘country boy.’ Not sure where the last 4 years went but that’s definitely a fight I’ll never forget!”

Who Else Was Tough For McGregor?

Conor Mcgregor
Wikimedia | BMF BMF

It's tough to say that anybody else has truly been that tough for Conor McGregor considering that he's hardly lost throughout his career. We can obviously say guys like Dustin Poirier have given McGregor a tough time since she has lost to him twice throughout his career, but that was also in the latter part of his career.

When Is McGregor's Next Fight?

Conor McGregor
Wikimedia | TBMNY

Conor McGregor still hasn't announced his next fight, but it's to be expected that it's going to be taking place in the fall. He also hasn't said who he's going to be fighting against, but there are a few names that are on his mind. Potentially Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier are all guys who McGregor could potentially fight this year.

