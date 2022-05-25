While Kardashian wasn't super sure if she was right in her suspicions, E! News said that an insider at the event had revealed that "everyone turned their heads in that direction" after Kardashian yelled "liar" from her seat.

Though Kardashian may now realize that Thompson hasn't truly changed, at least in terms of his morals, she doesn't believe the father of her four-year-old daughter True is all bad. In fact, she finds it disheartening that he's painted in such a bad light.

"It's sad because there's so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those 'cause they're all overshadowed by the personal stuff that's going on between him and I," she explained.