What's referred to as cancel culture has become a deeply contested idea in the United States, with some suggesting it is simply a way to hold people accountable and others describing it as a sort of movement opposed to the very concept of free speech.

Comedians in particular have pushed back against cancel culture. Stand-up comedian, TV host, and creator of The Office Ricky Gervais is one of them -- and now he is being attacked for making "transphobic" jokes.