Amy Schumer Lists 'Manhattan Dream Apartment' For $15 Million

Schumer bought her penthouse located on New York City's Upper West Side in 2016 for $12.14 million. As someone who grew up in very tight quarters and had to share a bedroom with her mother, buying such a structure was a big deal. She described the place as her "Manhattan dream apartment."

Schumer fell in love with the stunning Condo, which she said looked like "a fancy rich person's apartment," but with a family worth the first time, she saw that she failed to negotiate when purchasing the apartment. She confirmed this while speaking about the New York residence in an interview,

"I walked in and looked at the views and the sunlight and couldn't have made an offer fast enough. I showed all my cards. I was terrible."

Now, with Schumer ready to say goodbye, Adam D. Modlin of the Modlin Group is in charge of the listing.