After over five years of ownership, Amy Schumer is saying goodbye to her beloved Manhattan penthouse. The Last Comic Standing star's home was placed on sale for an asking price of $15 million. Here are all the details about the resident and sales.
Amy Schumer Lists 'Manhattan Dream Apartment' For $15 Million
Schumer's Penthouse
Schumer bought her penthouse located on New York City's Upper West Side in 2016 for $12.14 million. As someone who grew up in very tight quarters and had to share a bedroom with her mother, buying such a structure was a big deal. She described the place as her "Manhattan dream apartment."
Schumer fell in love with the stunning Condo, which she said looked like "a fancy rich person's apartment," but with a family worth the first time, she saw that she failed to negotiate when purchasing the apartment. She confirmed this while speaking about the New York residence in an interview,
"I walked in and looked at the views and the sunlight and couldn't have made an offer fast enough. I showed all my cards. I was terrible."
Now, with Schumer ready to say goodbye, Adam D. Modlin of the Modlin Group is in charge of the listing.
Memories And Why Schumer Said Goodbye
The comedian purchased the apartment before she married chef Chris Fischer with whom she had her son. However, since she became the owner of the luxurious home, she and her family have made countless memories there. Schumer has hosted several writer's rooms there for her shows, while her husband, Fisher, would make meals for everyone.
The couple also raised their son for the first three years of his life in the New York apartment. Meanwhile, despite the home being a dream come true for Schumer, she decided to ditch the five-bedroom, six-bathroom space to be with her son. While discussing where she is set to reside now, the Expected Amy star said she and her husband wanted to be closer to their son's school, which is in Brooklyn.
Inside The Grand Penthouse
Located at 190 Riverside Drive, the residence, listed by Coldwell Banker Homes, spreads out over 4,500 square feet with an additional 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. Schumer's home is perched atop a landmarked Beaux-Arts building.
It was designed with bi-fold glass walls that extend out to a wrap-around terrace with extensive views of the Hudson River and the George Washington Bridge, and the New York City skyline. A key-locked elevator leads directly to the penthouse, which opens out to the equally magnificent interior.
The Contemporary Interior
After Schumer bought her home, she redecorated it with Clements Design, the interior design team best known for their work on Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Pacific Palisades home. The living space anchored by a custom anthracite stone and glass gas fireplace has beautiful detail, creating a cozy environment. Under a glass atrium in the entry foyer is a wrought-iron staircase that leads up to another terrace measuring more than 730 square feet.
The bedrooms all have magnificent en suite bathrooms and large laundry rooms. The kitchen, which boasts a breakfast bar, an expansive island, and counters topped with marbles, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer, and wine fridge, was a perfect place for Schumer's husband Fischer to display some of his amazing chef skills.
Additional Advantages
Schumer's New York apartment has it all, and it can easily pose as the perfect wonderland for any family. The primary suite comes with a private terrace with river views. The Condo comes with a full-time doorman, a garage, and storage. It also houses a bike room and a live-in superintendent. Aside from the spacious, luxurious terraces, the Penthouse has a befitting rooftop garden.