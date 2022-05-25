Reagan Bregman Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Early this year in February, MLB star Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan announced via Twitter and Instagram that they were expecting their first child. The simple caption read, "August 22," indicating the conception date while they posed with a sonogram.

Reagan and Alex have been married since 2020 despite some delays and rough patches. They didn't let Covid-19 steal their thunder even though they planned to wed the year before at the end of the baseball season. Now, they're entering a new phase together, and Reagan says the journey has been interesting.

The Bump Is Bumping

The hot mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a skintight black jumpsuit and multicolored unzipped hoodie. She posed in her backyard with a glass of lemonade in one hand while the other rubbed her growing baby bump. "The Bump is Bumping #thirdtrimester," she wrote alongside the short clip.

Going by her supposed conception date, Reagan is due to deliver her child anytime soon.

Capturing The Little Moments

The mom-to-be enjoyed every moment of her pregnancy, capturing the little moments and expressing her gratitude for the interactions with her growing child. She shared the journey with her 55,000-plus followers, so when she posted her updated bump pictures, many were surprised at the growth.

One of her friends, Ashley Peterson wrote,

"Wheeeeere did this belly come from? Gonna be such a beautiful baby 💕"

Another comment agreed that she should capture all the moments because they fade fast saying,

"Love the polaroids, capture all the moments you can!! It goes so quick!’❤️"

Here's What Reagan Wrote About Her Pregnancy

"I’m trying to get better about documenting the little things because I know I always love looking back. So here’s a little look into life these days ✨ Pregnancy has been an interesting journey so far. Some days are so fun and exciting & others I feel so down and out. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for me emotionally, but felt pretty good physically the whole time. And no morning sickness 🙌"

Reagan wrote about her pregnancy thanking the fans for their support and advice.

Celebrating Alex's Birthday

Reagan celebrated Alex's birthday with a series of loving pictures on March 30, saying, "Happy birthday to my baby daddy." The pictures included a cover photo of them locked in an embrace at one of his games, a second slide from a night out, and the final slide showing him blowing out his candles at home. Alex commented on the picture, saying he loves his wife.

