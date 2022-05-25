Reagan Bregman Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Early this year in February, MLB star Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan announced via Twitter and Instagram that they were expecting their first child. The simple caption read, "August 22," indicating the conception date while they posed with a sonogram.

Reagan and Alex have been married since 2020 despite some delays and rough patches. They didn't let Covid-19 steal their thunder even though they planned to wed the year before at the end of the baseball season. Now, they're entering a new phase together, and Reagan says the journey has been interesting.