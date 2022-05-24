Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Used To Pretend To Be On 'Ellen' While On Toilet

The segment, which was released to media outlets on Sunday, was an audio interview. The show's host, DeGeneres, made a call to Lawrence, who also happens to be her neighbor, while the actress was in the toilet. During the interview, they discussed how it had been the actress' dream to one day be successful enough to be interviewed by the likes of DeGeneres.

When asked if she had ever pretended to be interviewed by any other talk show host, The Hunger Games actress replied: "Oprah [Winfrey], obviously. A little bit of [David] Letterman. But I was really into your show. So pretty much every time it was a No. 2, it was you," she said.