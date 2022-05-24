Ayesha And Stephen Curry Cozy Up In Matching Suits

Close up of Ayesha Curry
Stephen and Ayesha Curry have cemented themselves as a power couple in the sporting industry. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard and his wife have been married since 2011, and they celebrated their 10th-anniversary last year in an intimate ceremony.

After launching their show About Last Night in February, Steph and Ayesha have been more open with their romance. It was a dream-come-true moment for the couple to work together since their careers would never intersect. They also opened up about how they make their marriage work years after marriage.

Matching Cozy Outfits

Steph and Ayesha wore matching grey suits for their Sweet July campaign styled by Sherri McMullen. Ayesha wore pencil-thin pants with slight slits on the ankle extending over her white stiletto pumps. She styled her black hair in a sleek bun and threw her head back in laughter while hugging her husband.

Steph wore a similar suit with a turtle neck sweatshirt inside his blazer and black and white sneakers complimenting his wife's pumps.

Keeping It Classy At The Dinner Table

The happy couple showed off their serious side in this matching outfit, with Ayesha wearing a floor-length Ivory dress and thong mule slippers and Steph in a two-toned nude suit sans innerwear. Ayesha's dress has a feathery tapestry on the center leading down from her V-neckline, and she paired her look with a silver necklace and sleeked black hair in a full curly ponytail. The second slide showed the couple making a toast at a dull--plate dinner table.

A Versace Moment At The MET Gala

Although they couldn't attend the MET Gala this year, Ayesha shared a throwback picture of their Versace moment last September. She wore a gilded column dress with a thigh-high slit and corseted bodice, while Steph wore a black suit embroidered with gold.

She shared a note of gratitude in the caption, saying,

"Last years MET Gala look! We loved our @versace moment!"

Partying In Dubai With Her Sister And Friends

Ayesha recently went on a Dubai trip with her sister to celebrate her birthday and she shared the experience with her 7.5 million followers. The ladies got hennas and rode camels in the desert enjoying the full tourist experience. She wore pink wide-leg pants and a scarf top paired with a purple head scarf tied in a turban to keep the sand off her hair.

