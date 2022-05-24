Ayesha And Stephen Curry Cozy Up In Matching Suits

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have cemented themselves as a power couple in the sporting industry. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard and his wife have been married since 2011, and they celebrated their 10th-anniversary last year in an intimate ceremony.

After launching their show About Last Night in February, Steph and Ayesha have been more open with their romance. It was a dream-come-true moment for the couple to work together since their careers would never intersect. They also opened up about how they make their marriage work years after marriage.

Swipe to see the pictures.