January Jones Stuns In Stylish Sundress

The Spinning Out star knows what her body wants and ensures she goes for it. January, who loves "pasty girl summer" was not really into spending long hours in the gym until she found the perfect workout routine that motivated her. After giving birth to her son, Xander, the actress tried to focus on getting her posture and core strength back.

She started doing barre classes and also took private pilates lessons. The American model was also introduced to Lagree Pilates which helped in building the muscles. For Jones, having a competitive drive during workouts was essential to boost her and serve as motivation.