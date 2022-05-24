NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire James Harden For Kyle Lowry & Duncan Robinson In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new contract, there's a possibility for Harden to consider joining other teams in the 2022 NBA free agency. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report discussed surprised landing spots for the top free agents in the upcoming offseason. For Harden, it's the team that eliminated them in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs - the Miami Heat.

It's hardly surprising that the Heat are considered a potential free agency destination for Harden this summer. When he demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets, Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari revealed that Harden spoke to his inner circle about the Heat, and Jimmy Butler reportedly approved the idea of bringing him to South Beach.