NBA Rumors: Deandre Ayton To Bucks, Jrue Holiday To Hawks In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Suns

If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new contract, Ayton is expected to explore other options in the 2022 NBA free agency. One of the dark-horse landing spots for Ayton this summer is the Milwaukee Bucks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would send Ayton to Milwaukee.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Bucks would acquire Ayton via a sign-and-trade deal, the Suns would receive Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter, and the Atlanta Hawks would land Jrue Holiday.