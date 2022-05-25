Inside The Lavish Closet Of ‘RHOD’ Star Tiffany Moon

On another wall of Tiffany’s lavish closet are shelves filled with her exquisite handbag collection. To say she’s a fan of Hermès, Birkin, and Kelly bags is an understatement; the Dallas housewife has an expansive selection boasting various designs, material finishes, colors, and sizes.
Just for reference, a Birkins handbag can start at around $10,000, but the highly coveted pieces can sell for $100,000 or more. Even her tiniest piece, a Barbie-sized Birkin is a step below the brand’s ‘micro’ version that lists for approximately $30,000, which for Moon was copped purely for show. “It's the world's tiniest Birkin — and you cannot put anything in it,” she said.
It’s no wonder she wants to be buried in her closet, yep! Moon considers her custom closet to be her 'favorite room' in her 12,000 square-foot Texas mansion and would like to be buried inside it when she dies.