Inside The Lavish Closet Of ‘RHOD’ Star Tiffany Moon

Real Housewives Of Dallas (RHOD) star Tiffany Moon decided to let the cameras inside her exquisite home to show the world her lavish $3 million closet.

The reality TV star - an anesthesiologist working out of Texas, is married to business mogul, Daniel Moon, whose net worth is an estimated $10 million thanks to his family's business, ‘Sam Moon Trading Co.’. Tiffany herself is worth an estimated $2.5 million and says her primary source of income comes from the hospital.