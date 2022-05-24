NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Will Likely Lose Ndamukong Suh

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason has been a success just because they've been able to get Tom Brady back in uniform. With them having arguably the greatest quarterback of all time returning for the 2022-2023 season, everything else is kind of just an added bonus at this point.

Although they did get Tom Brady back, they're definitely hoping that they can get Ndamukong Suh back in Tampa Bay. Suh is one of the best defensive players in all of football and it's going to be a big hit if he doesn't return to Tampa Bay.

How Has Suh Played?

When looking at the type of numbers that he's been able to put up throughout his career, it's easy to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hopeful that he's going to return. He's had six sacks in both of the last two seasons and even has years where he put up more than eight.

Who Else Are They Possibly Losing?

One other thing to keep in mind here is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also lose Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski has not said whether he is going to return to football in general, but it doesn't look like that's going to be the case anymore. With the NFL season fully getting underway here in the next coming weeks, it would be unlikely if Rob Gronkowski does return to the Buccaneers.

Where Will Ndamukong Suh Go?

It's uncertain right now where Suh is going to end up for the 2022-2023 season. People are predicting that he could end up with the Cleveland Browns and that could potentially be a good fit for him.

The Browns are an interesting team at the moment just because they aren't sure what's going to happen with the DeShaun Watson situation. But if he can play in at least 12 of their 17 games, they have to feel pretty confident about even potentially making the playoffs.

Can The Buccaneers Still Win It All Without Suh?

Even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not get Suh back on their roster, they still have to feel pretty confident about winning a Super Bowl next season. With the greatest quarterback of all time coming back and the weapons that they've surrounded him with, this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team is going to find success.

It's not going to be an easy task for them just because there are many talented teams in the NFL, but we can never count out Tom Brady and his squad.

