NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Will Likely Lose Ndamukong Suh

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason has been a success just because they've been able to get Tom Brady back in uniform. With them having arguably the greatest quarterback of all time returning for the 2022-2023 season, everything else is kind of just an added bonus at this point.

Although they did get Tom Brady back, they're definitely hoping that they can get Ndamukong Suh back in Tampa Bay. Suh is one of the best defensive players in all of football and it's going to be a big hit if he doesn't return to Tampa Bay.