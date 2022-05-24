'The Craziest Woman That’s Walked This Planet': 'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Talks Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Following the sharing of a clip on TikTok, which featured Bethenny Frankel talking to her audience about Amber Heard and her many accusations against former husband Johnny Depp, Page Six summed up the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member's account, noting that Frankel said bluntly that the actress is crazy.

“Johnny Depp looks like a hero only in a relationship with Amber Heard,” Frankel explained further, saying that Depp “is gonna be f-cking anointed Gandhi and the pope” when the trial comes to an end “because he was in a relationship with the craziest woman that’s walked this planet.”