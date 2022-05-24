NFL News: Former Patriots LB Chase Winovich Comments On Trade To Cleveland

"So I cut my hair, and then two days later, I got traded," Winovich said during the interview, referencing the absence of his long hair.

“It's the heaviest I've weighed in probably three years, the strongest I've probably ever been,” Winovich said, “so I have a lot to be optimistic about, and I'm really looking forward to it."

He also mentioned how at home he felt in Ohio. His brother, Peter, was the quarterback at Thomas Jefferson High School and played his college ball at Bowling Green. Winovich mentioned he would regularly play youth football and attend his brother's games in Ohio and their home state of Pennsylvania.

“Cleveland's a great spot right in the middle for me,” Chase Winovich said. “The vibe is extremely familiar to me between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. You have the attitude of hard-working, loving people that love football. I'm really happy to be here. It feels just like home.”