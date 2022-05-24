NFL News: Former Patriots LB Chase Winovich Comments On Trade To Cleveland

Chase Winovich close up
Wikimedia | SecretName101

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The New England Patriots traded Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in March in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson. And now, the former Patriot is speaking about the move.

Winovich spoke with the Akron Beacon Journal to discuss the transition from New England to his new chapter in Cleveland.

The Latest

Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks On Seeking 'Protection' In Relationships

NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Will Likely Lose Ndamukong Suh

MMA News: Conor McGregor Reveals His Toughest Opponent He's Ever Faced

Golden State Warriors At Dallas Mavericks [May 24] - Picks And Predictions For NBA Playoffs

'We Had Our Moments': 'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Talks 'RHUGT' Season 2

Already Familiar

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich while playing college football at the University of Michigan
Wikimedia | SecretName101

"So I cut my hair, and then two days later, I got traded," Winovich said during the interview, referencing the absence of his long hair.

“It's the heaviest I've weighed in probably three years, the strongest I've probably ever been,” Winovich said, “so I have a lot to be optimistic about, and I'm really looking forward to it."

He also mentioned how at home he felt in Ohio. His brother, Peter, was the quarterback at Thomas Jefferson High School and played his college ball at Bowling Green. Winovich mentioned he would regularly play youth football and attend his brother's games in Ohio and their home state of Pennsylvania.

“Cleveland's a great spot right in the middle for me,” Chase Winovich said. “The vibe is extremely familiar to me between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. You have the attitude of hard-working, loving people that love football. I'm really happy to be here. It feels just like home.”

Sports

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Forms Bucks' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton

By JB Baruelo

A Position Change

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich during an away game while playing at the University of Michigan
Wikimedia | SecretName101

Part of Winovich putting on weight is due to his changing positions while a member of the Browns. Previously a linebacker, the former Michigan Wolverine will now officially move to defensive end while with the Browns.

Winovich was drafted as a linebacker, but never quite fit in with the Pats. He fell out of favor last season and spent most of his time playing special teams. The former third-round pick played just 35 defensive snaps over his final seven games in New England.

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant To Lakers, Anthony Davis To Suns In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Pistons

Troy Aikman Opens Up On His Relationship With Erin Andrews

Not Mincing Words

Michigan's Chase Winovich holding the Little Brown Jug, awarded to the winner of the Michigan vs. Minnesota rivalry game.
Wikimedia | SecretName101

"In life, we're very quick to assign things as good or bad, success or failure, this or that," Winovich told the Akron Beacon Journal. "But I think ultimately that removes any possibility, and the possibility is that it could be the best thing to ever happen to me."

"I'm just very thankful that the Cleveland Browns believe in me, and I certainly have been putting in the work and effort to make sure that I'm prepared come season," Winovich said. "I'm just really fired up to be here."

What's Next?

Chase Winovich while playing for the Michigan Wolverines at The Big House
Wikimedia | SecretName101

The Browns recently agreed to terms with fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, bringing the pass-rusher back to Cleveland. And while that may seem to be a bad thing for the 27-year-old former Patriot, he still projects to play a bigger role with the Browns.

Cleveland has Clowney and All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett entrenched as starters. Winovich will likely be a rotational piece, coming in when the two starters need a breather. He could also step into a starting role should Clowney or Garrett come down with an injury.

In an NFL landscape where player-for-player trades are less than common, the Browns seem content with the move. "You have two players that I think will benefit from a change of scenery," said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski of Wilson and Winovich.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

'I Want To Live My Life In Peace': Kyle Richards On Not Returning To 'RHOBH'

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Forms Bucks' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Sixers For Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, No. 23 Pick & 2023 Second-Rounder In Proposed Trade

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.