'I'm Addicted To TikTok': Whitney Rose On Spare Time After 'RHOSLC' Season 3 Filming

Following months of filming with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast mates, Whitney Rose wrapped production and returned to her regular life, away from the cameras. However, despite filming being complete, she is still drawn to the spotlight. And, in a post shared on her Instagram page earlier this week, Rose admitted that she is now "addicted" to TikTok.

"It only took me a few years but now I’m addicted to [TikTok] and [TikTok Dance] so go follow me if you want to enjoy, encourage or straight up make fun of me. I am here for it!" Rose declared.