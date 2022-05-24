Whitney Rose and her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmates began filming the upcoming third season of the Bravo reality series earlier this year, following Mary Cosby's sudden and expected exit from the series. And, as she adjusts to her life away from the cameras, Rose is getting to know TikTok.
'I'm Addicted To TikTok': Whitney Rose On Spare Time After 'RHOSLC' Season 3 Filming
Whitney Rose And The 'RHOSLC' Cast Recently Wrapped Production On Season 3
Following months of filming with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast mates, Whitney Rose wrapped production and returned to her regular life, away from the cameras. However, despite filming being complete, she is still drawn to the spotlight. And, in a post shared on her Instagram page earlier this week, Rose admitted that she is now "addicted" to TikTok.
"It only took me a few years but now I’m addicted to [TikTok] and [TikTok Dance] so go follow me if you want to enjoy, encourage or straight up make fun of me. I am here for it!" Rose declared.
Whitney Rose Got The Attention Of Two Former 'Real Housewives' With Her TikTok Dancing
After sharing her thoughts on TikTok, along with a clip of her dancing to one of the platform's many viral routines, Rose was met with a couple of comments from former Real Housewives stars Tamra Judge, who appeared for 12 seasons on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Kary Brittingham, who was featured on The Real Housewives of Dallas for two of its five seasons.
"You got moves girl," Judge wrote, along with a heart-eyed emoji.
"Love it," added Brittingham.
Whitney Rose Shared A Funny Video On Her TikTok Of Her Glam Team 'Arguing,' Kardashians Style
In another video shared on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, Rose was seen sitting in a chair as a woman did her hair and a man did her makeup while lip syncing to an argument between the Kardashian sisters.
Whitney Rose Claims 'RHOSLC' Season 3 Is 'Unexpected, Dynamic, And Intense'
According to a report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Rose recently teased the upcoming third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
While chatting with her fans and followers on her Instagram Story, Rose responded to a person who wanted to know what viewers can “expect” from the new episodes, saying that there would be "major dynamic shifts.”
Then, when a second fan asked her to choose three words to describe season three, she said the new episodes would be “unexpected, dynamic, and intense.”