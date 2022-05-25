'The Sadist Of El Charquito': Daniel Camargo Barbosa Killed Over 150 Girls

Barbosa was born on January 22, 1930, in Colombia. He was first arrested in Bogotá on May 24, 1958, for petty theft, but that was nothing compared to the crimes he would go on to commit.

Barbosa had two children with a woman but fell in love with someone else. He reportedly planned to marry his new love but then found out that she was not a virgin.

This started Barbosa's fixations, and he agreed to stay with the woman if she aided him in finding other virgin girls. She in a way became his partner in crime and would lure young girls to an apartment and then drug them with sleeping pills so that Barbosa could rape them.

One of the girls reported the crime, and Barbosa and his girlfriend were arrested and taken to prison. Barbosa was convicted of sexual assault in Colombia on April 10, 1964.