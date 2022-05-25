'The Sadist Of El Charquito': Daniel Camargo Barbosa Killed Over 150 Girls

Daniel Camargo Barbosa didn't have the easiest childhood. His mother died when he was a little boy and his father was emotionally distant. His father eventually remarried, and Barbosa's stepmother was abusive and often did things to make him a victim of ridicule in front of his friends.
Those who have studied his life say perhaps that tough upbringing played a part in Barbosa becoming one of the most prolific serial killers that ever lived. Through the 1970s and 80s, it's believed that he raped and killed more than 150 young girls in Colombia and Ecuador.