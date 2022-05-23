Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Flaunts Toned Long Legs

36-year-old Percy Jackson alum Alexandra Daddario soaked in the last bit of summer before the weather turned cold last year, and as it warms up again, she's back in her bikini. The actress is on location filming the AMC TV series Mayfair Witches for the next four to five months, and her biggest complaint has been the heat.

So, it's only natural that she went for a swim on the beach as soon as possible. The actress took awkward standing pictures in true Alexandra fashion with no drama or actual pose.

