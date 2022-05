Just as the world is starting to deal with the novel coronavirus, a new epidemic outbreak appears to be on the horizon: monkeypox.

An infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus or MPV, monkeypox typical causes symptoms such as fever, muscle pains and swollen lymph nodes -- these are usually followed by a rash that forms blisters.

Monkeypox has been found in recent weeks in Europe and the United States and, according to President Joe Biden, there is reason for concern.