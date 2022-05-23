Covering Sports Illustrated is a major feat for any athlete and pro surfer Malia Manuel earned that privilege in 2020. The gold medalist doubles as a sports influencer and model using her skills and celebrity status to promote certain brands. Last year, she celebrated the anniversary of her SI Swimsuit inset spread with a picture from the photoshoot showing off her lean physique.

