Covering Sports Illustrated is a major feat for any athlete and pro surfer Malia Manuel earned that privilege in 2020. The gold medalist doubles as a sports influencer and model using her skills and celebrity status to promote certain brands. Last year, she celebrated the anniversary of her SI Swimsuit inset spread with a picture from the photoshoot showing off her lean physique.

A Vision In Orange For Sports Illustrated

Manuel wore a bright orange plunging backline one-piece with a high-rise bottom flaunting her toned glutes and pelvic. The square-cut neckline covered her cleavage, although the streamlined sides exposed her side boobs slightly. Her dark brown hair had blonde highlighted streaks in them.

In another shot, Manuel wore a peach thick band bikini top and matching thong bottoms. She looked back at the camera with her makeup-free face while clutching her white surfboard. Manuel wrote in her caption that the shot was one of her favorites from the shoot.

It's All About The Aesthetics

As noted in the caption for the picture below, the pro surfer takes her aesthetics seriously. She shared a post of her bright smile because it fit into her curated Instagram feed, and she looked pretty in it.

Manuel wore a white one-piece with a floral-print teal and green mini sarong from Lululemon. The thin strap lowcut swimwear as part of the brand's summer 21 collection, and she paired the look with a white wristwatch from Casio Baby G. Her black-brown hair billowed in the breeze as she whipped her head to smile at the camera.

Ready For The Summer

Manuel's latest influencing duty saw her posting a selfie to promote sunscreen usage and protective clothing. The athlete wore a baby blue one-piece and yellow bucket hat over her highlighted curly brown hair. She's also accessorized with bead gold bracelets on one hand and yellow checkered scrunchy on the other hand.

"summer is coming, don’t forget to cover up," she wrote.

Riding A Massive Wave With Finesse And Class

Manuel doesn't only wear bikinis but also full-bodied scuba suits for her surfing competitions. In the video below, she wore a burgundy swimsuit and rode the massive wave fearlessly towards a Top 3 finish. She wowed fans in the comment section, and they showered her with compliments saying,

"That drop wallet though 🙌" "Ripping with undeniable style and grace!!!…" "The most stylish of all❤️🌟🌟🌟," and more.

