A Glimpse Inside Travis Barker's Tranquil California Home

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are having the time of their lives. The 46-year-old musician recently opened the doors to his Calabasas, California, house for Architectural Digest , showing how wonderfully serene it is. The newly furnished home can be considered charmingly modest for a bona fide rock musician married to a Kardashian.

While Travis's fans expected his home to match his punk rock style, the stunning residence actually has a peaceful, clean look with neutral tones and a beachy, modern feel.

Here is a glimpse of the home.