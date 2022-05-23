Christina Aguilera In Bikini Kisses 'Santa'

Iconic pop star Christina Aguilera a.k.a. Xtina, is currently on a Latin music wave for the first time in 20 years of her career. The actress/singer's romance with boyfriend Matthew Rutler grows stronger by the decade as they celebrated ten years together in 2020.

However, due to the lockdown and quarantine caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, the couple had many indoor celebrations like the rest of the world. They had a quiet family-only poolside Christmas, which Xtina shared with her 8.2 million followers.