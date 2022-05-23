Anna Kendrick Wows Kneeling On Sand In Swimsuit

Anna may star in a show called ‘Love Life’, but when it comes to her own, the elusive star remains very private about who she is seeing. But super-sleuths have now confirmed that she is indeed dating Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader. The two starred in the Disney+ movie ‘Noelle’ in 2019, and according to reports, they have been dating for a little more than a year now. According to a source:

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” the source continued. “They’re both hysterical, so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

And true to form, neither one of the stars is answering any questions confirming or denying their status. Nonetheless, fans of the two could not be more thrilled!