Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Bares Rock-Hard Abs

South African model Candice Swanepoel released a new design in her upcoming collection for self-owned swimwear brand Tropic of C. The 33-year-old introduced her 17.4 million Instagram fans to Gia, a black crisscross strap bikini. Swanepoel's Spring and Summer collection pieces debuted at the just-concluded Revolve Coachella Valley Festival in bright neon shades (for summer) and dark hues (for spring). However, her latest design takes on a different approach offering customers something unique and sexy in time for the new season.

Meet Gia From Summer 2022 Collection

Candice Swanepoel in robe
Shutterstock | 921176

The model lay on the beach showing off her rock-hard ab lines and defined slender physique in her Gia piece. The black bikini has a triangle top held with two waist strings and a halterneck string. Its center has a cute V-shape hook holding the bottom string in place.

Swanepoel wore a matching bottom with a plunging V-shape held by two strings - one on her lower waist and the other on her mid-riff, with both strings forming an X on the intersection.

Serving Up Sexiness In Gold

The model accessorized her swimwear with gold jewelry pieces consisting of chunky gold C-shaped earrings, a Cuban-link necklace, and a thin band bracelet. She sleeked her blonde hair back and added a rectangular-framed sunshade to spruce her look.

Swanepoel's skin shone underneath the sunset, and her bright blue eyes shone in the pictures without the sunglasses.

Using Eco-Friendly Materials To Respect The Environment

The model launched her brand in 2018 as an eco-lifestyle company with sustainable designs. Her Revolve exclusive collection bikinis were made of upcycled polyester, and Gia follows suit using sustainable compression fabric. Not only does it preserve the environment, but the fabric also retains its shape in and out of water.

On Earth Day last month, Tropic of C launched a 100 percent carbon-neutral shipping option in partnership with Route. The brand, in turn, joined forces with Patch to end negative emissions.

Crafting Each Piece With Love

Candice Swanepoel in off shoulder shirt and jeans
Shutterstock | 2131613

Tropic of C donates towards causes combatting carbon emissions triggered by the shipping industry to reach its goal. The swimwear brand also has more new arrivals getting customers ready for the Summer, including exciting prints from Batik, Checks, Stripes, Animal Prints, Neon, and Plain Neon.

According to the brand's bio, "nature is their ultimate muse," and Swanepoel uses,

"a distinct approach to color, texture and pattern, crafting each piece with love and respect for the planet."

It's four tenets are Sustainability, Empowerment, Community, and Quality.

